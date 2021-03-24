Linebacker Christian Jones signs with Bears on one-year deal

Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have brought back linebacker Christian Jones after a three-year stint with the Detroit Lions.

Jones began his career with the Bears in 2014 when he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State. After four years with the Bears Jones signed with the Lions. Jones appeared in 45 games for Detroit over the last three seasons before re-signing with the Bears on Tuesday.

Jones appeared in 63 games with 31 starts for Chicago during his first years in the NFL. In 2017, Jones stated 11 of 16 games and posted a career-high 90 tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble before leaving in free agency. Jones was a full-time starter for the Lions, starting 42 of his 45 games played for the team over the past three seasons. He had 57 tackles for the Lions last season.

Jones’ deal with the Bears is one year.