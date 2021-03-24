Lions to sign Alex Anzalone

Getty Images

Former Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone will start his 2021 on a new team with some familiar faces.

Per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Lions are signing Anzalone to a one-year, $1.75 million deal.

That means Anzalone will reunite with head coach Dan Campbell, who was New Orleans’ tight ends coach. He’ll also play under defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was the Saints’ defensive backs coach.

New Orleans selected Anzalone in the third round of the 2017 draft. He’s battled through a few injuries in his career, appearing in 38 games for the club with 20 starts. But he was healthy for all of the 2020 season, appearing in all 16 games with nine starts and recording 41 total tackles. Anzalone played 50 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 40 percent of the special teams snaps last year.

Anzalone has 123 career tackles, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception.