Marcedes Lewis returning to Packers on two-year deal

Marcedes Lewis is coming back for a 16th season.

The veteran tight end is re-signing with the Packers on a two-year deal worth $8 million, according to multiple reports.

There are, however, conflicting reports on Lewis’ guarantees. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Lewis has $4 million in guaranteed money, but NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the deal includes $2.1 million guaranteed.

Lewis has played for Green Bay since 2018, after spending the first 12 seasons of his career with Jacksonville. He started 15 games in 2020, catching 10 passes for 107 yards with three touchdowns. He was on the field for 41 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps, mainly as a blocking tight end.

Lewis was a first-round pick back in 2006. He’s made 403 total receptions for 4,804 yards with 37 touchdowns in his long career.