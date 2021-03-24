Marlon Mack confident work will be spread around in Colts backfield

Getty Images

Running back Marlon Mack re-signed with the Colts after hitting free agency last week and he spoke with reporters about that decision on Wednesday.

Mack said that he did not get any offers that would have made him a definite starter in the 2021 season and said in general that “everybody can kind of see by these contracts” that it’s a tough market for free agent running backs. Returning to the Colts means playing behind Jonathan Taylor in a backfield that also includes Nyheim Hines, but Mack said he’s confident that there will be enough work for everyone.

“I know there’s only one ball, but [the coaches] are going to take care of us,” Mack said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Mack tore his Achilles in the first week of the 2020 season, which opened the door for Taylor and likely hurt Mack’s market in free agency. He’ll be hoping that things play out in a more positive fashion next season.