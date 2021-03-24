Melvin Ingram visit with Chiefs ends without a deal

Getty Images

Melvin Ingram‘s first foray into free agency will continue.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend that the longtime Chargers edge rusher would visit with the Chiefs. Now according to Rapoport, that visit has come and gone without the two sides striking a deal.

Ingram has 49.0 career sacks, with 8.5 of those coming at the expense of Kansas City quarterbacks. He played seven games in 2020, coming away win an interception, two passes defensed, and five QB hits, but no sacks.

Kansas City has pursued several free agents who have to sign elsewhere — including left tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and cornerback K'Waun Williams.

But they did lure offensive lineman Joe Thuney to the club with a five-year deal, and signed Kyle Long out of retirement on a one-year contract.