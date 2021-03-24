Daniel Snyder buys out his limited partners

Posted by Mike Florio on March 24, 2021, 9:23 AM EDT
Getty Images

The fight between Daniel Snyder and his limited partners is now over.

PFT has confirmed that Snyder has struck an agreement to purchase the interest of his limited partners, Fred Smith, Robert Rothman, and Dwight Schar. Together, they own more than 40 percent of the team. Snyder will control all equity in the franchise, once the deal is finalized.

The news was first reported by Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com, who adds that Snyder has requested a debt waiver for the $450 million necessary to fund the purchase, and that the deal has been approved by the NFL finance committee.

The purchase price isn’t clear. It will reveal the broader valuation of the team.

As a source with knowledge of the situation explains it to PFT, final approval by ownership is expected to be secured next week, when the owners conduct an annual meeting via videoconference.

The transaction ends months of acrimony and litigation between and among Snyder and his partners. Late last year, the minority partners filed suit aimed at forcing Snyder to exercise a right of first refusal as to all of them, without the ability to pick and choose. With the ability to secure a debt waiver, Snyder will now give them want they want — an exit for all three of them.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Daniel Snyder buys out his limited partners

  2. I feel sorry for WFT fans. This will give them exactly what they did not want – a guarantee of decades more of dysfunction.

  4. I love it! I guess in the end the last man standing was after all the guy with the pot of gold. How the media and his enemies who predicted his demise must hate this! Go Redskins!

  6. I don’t want Snyder buying shares of the WFT. I want him selling all his shares. When is the NFL going to realize that Snyder has run a once great franchise into the ground?

  7. Imagine owning 60% of a company and running it directly into the ground… now imagine owning 100%

  9. What’s crazy is that Texans fans would probably take Snyder as owner over bumbling McNair…

  11. PFTSelectiveCensorship says:
    March 24, 2021 at 9:38 am
    Good.. Let all the SJW’s start crying….
    =======================================

    You must not be a fan of the NFL. He’s taken a once-premier franchise and turned it into a joke. I don’t see how any fan of pro football could be happy with that.

    As a Washington fan, the word that came to mind when I read that headline was “Ugh!” Being a fan of this team is exasperating.

  13. Hahahahajajaja! That’s really all I can say. Feel really bad for Wash fans. They are a good bunch with a great history and deserve better.

  14. Not a WFT fan, but I am becoming more of a Dan Snyder fan. Guy is a fighter. I truly believe he is committed to changing the culture, and doing so quickly. And I think he is letting the football people run the football team now.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.