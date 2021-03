Getty Images

The Panthers have signed kicker Matt Ammendola, Darin Gantt of the team website reports.

Ammendola will provide competition for Joey Slye.

The team moved on from Lirim Hajrullahu, waiving him last week.

Ammendola kicked at Oklahoma State, connecting on 60-of-78 field goal attempts (76.9 percent) and 179-of-183 extra points (97.8 percent).

He went undrafted last year.

Ammendola has worked with former NFL kicker Nick Novak since then.