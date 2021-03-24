Patriots’ Justin Herron hailed as a hero after rescuing woman attacked in park

Getty Images

Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron is being described as a hero by police in Tempe, Arizona, who say he came to the aid of a woman who was being attacked in a public park.

Police say a man pushed a 71-year-old woman to the ground, started trying to pull her pants down and made comments about sexually assaulting her when Herron heard the woman screaming. Herron is doing offseason training in Arizona and happened to be walking through the park at the time.

“At that moment, I was in shock,” Herron said, via 12 News in Tempe. “It was 11 a.m., middle of the day, in a very open field and the fact that it happened there at that time was just very shocking. I wish I could tell you what I was thinking, but I could just tell someone needed help. All I could do was rush myself over there to make sure I could help the victim and I could comfort her and be the best person I can be.”

The 6-foot-5, 304-pound Herron grabbed the man and held him there until police arrived.

“I’m a football player, so I’m kind of big. I try not to be too aggressive with people knowing I could potentially hurt somebody,” Herron said. “I do have a loud voice. I yelled, told him to get off of her and then yanked him off and I told him to sit down and I told him to wait until the cops come.”

A 30-year-old man named Kevin Caballero has been arrested. The Tempe Police Department presented Herron and Murry Rogers, another man who came to the woman’s aid, with Outstanding Service Awards today.