Report: Caesars gets Superdome naming rights

Getty Images

Not long ago, the NFL treated gambling like a used syringe overflowing with liquified bubonic plague. Now, the NFL is shooting anything and everything gambling related straight into its arteries.

The latest example of the unlikely marriage between pro football and gambling comes from the purchase of the Superdome naming rights by Caesars. As first reported by TheAthletic.com and confirmed by Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, Caesars Entertainment has agreed in principle to buy those rights under a 20-year deal that pays nearly $11 million per year.

Mercedes-Benz, which currently has the naming rights to both the Superdome and the fairly new stadium in Atlanta, declined to extend the deal in New Orleans.

“Mercedes-Benz is currently under contract until July of this year as the naming rights partner,” Saints senior V.P. of communications Greg Bensel told TheAthletic.com. “We do not have anything official to report as there is not a signed deal with any company at this time. We continue to have conversations with numerous interested companies.”

Caesars already is the league’s official casino partner. The NFL currently is searching for a sports book sponsor.

A new name for the venue has not been finalized. Officials reportedly are leaning toward Caesers Superdome.