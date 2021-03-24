Report: Cowboys negotiating with Damontae Kazee

Getty Images

The Cowboys agreed to terms with safety Jayron Kearse earlier in the night. They now are negotiating with another safety.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys have engaged in contract negotiations with Damontae Kazee following his visit and physical Wednesday.

Kazee played for Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Atlanta.

He is scheduled to meet with the Lions next.

The Falcons made Kazee a fifth-round selection in 2017, and he played in every game during his first three seasons. A torn Achilles in Week 4 in 2020 ended last season prematurely.

He had 199 tackles, 10 interceptions and five forced fumbles during his run in Atlanta.