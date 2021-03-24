Report: Cowboys signing Jayron Kearse

Getty Images

The Cowboys are signing safety Jayron Kearse to a one-year contract, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Kearse visited the team Wednesday.

The Cowboys also are kicking the tires on former Colts safety Malik Hooker and former Falcons safety Damontae Kazee.

Kearse played the first four years of his career with the Vikings after he was selected in the seventh round in 2016. He appeared in 62 games for Minnesota with five starts.

Kearse was a rotational option at defensive back and a core special teams player for the Vikings.

Last season with the Lions, Kearse appeared in 11 games with seven starts. He had a career-high 59 tackles.

George Edwards, a senior defensive assistant with the Cowboys, was Kearse’s defensive coordinator during his time in Minnesota.