Report: James White is expected to re-sign with Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots have spent the last week adding free agents from other teams and they’re reportedly closing in on re-signing one of their own as well.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that running back James White is expected to re-sign with the team and the deal should be finalized soon.

White was a fourth-round pick in 2014 and has been a key offensive piece in New England since his second season with the team. Much of White’s work has come in the passing game.

He has 369 catches for 3,184 yards and 25 touchdowns through the air to go with 309 carries for 1,240 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

White was one of two Patriots running backs to hit free agency. Rex Burkhead was the other and he also remains unsigned at present.