Report: Safety Jayron Kearse visiting Cowboys

Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting former Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse for a visit, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Kearse is one of three safeties the Cowboys are kicking the tires on along with former Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker and former Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee.

Kearse played the first four years of his career with the Vikings after he was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Clemson. Kearse appeared in 62 games for Minnesota over that span with five starts. He was a rotational option at defensive back and a standout on special teams for the Vikings.

Last season with the Lions, Kearse appeared in 11 games with seven starts. He had a career-high 59 tackles.

George Edwards, a senior defensive assistant with the Cowboys, was Kearse’s defensive coordinator during his time in Minnesota.