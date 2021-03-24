Report: Washington keeping tabs on possible N’Keal Harry trade

Getty Images

A report earlier this month indicated the Patriots were getting calls about trading wide receiver N'Keal Harry and it appears the Washington Football Team has been involved with some of them.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that Washington is monitoring the situation with Harry and that other teams are also in the mix. Keim notes that General Manager Martin Mayhew was part of the 49ers front office when Harry was drafted in 2019 and that the 49ers had interest in him before the Patriots made him a first-round pick.

Harry has not lived up to the expectations that came with that spot in the draft order. He has 45 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns in 21 games over his first two seasons.

Washington signed Curtis Samuel to go with Terry McLaurin at wide receiver earlier this month. A trade for Harry would make for a very different look at the position in 2021.