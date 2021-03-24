Ryan Kerrigan visiting Bengals

Getty Images

It’s been a quiet start to free agency for defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, but he’s starting to generate some interest.

Kerrigan will visit the Bengals today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 32-year-old Kerrigan has spent his entire 10-year career in Washington, which drafted him in the first round in 2011. A new contract with Washington remains a possibility in addition to Cincinnati.

Kerrigan is Washington’s career leader with 95.5 sacks. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler who had 5.5 sacks last season.