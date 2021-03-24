Saints signing Nick Vannett

Getty Images

The Broncos cut blocking tight end Nick Vannett on Tuesday. He agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Saints on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Vannett, 28, appeared in 15 games last season but played only 34 percent of the offensive snaps. He made 14 receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.

He was due to make $2.68 million with the Broncos in 2021.

The Seahawks made Vannett a third-round choice in 2016. Seattle traded him to the Steelers in 2019, and Vannett finished that season with the club before signing a two-year deal with Denver last April.

Vannett has 75 career receptions for 686 yards with five touchdowns in 70 games.