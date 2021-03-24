Sammy Watkins on to Colts visit after meeting with Ravens

Getty Images

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is moving on to Indianapolis.

Watkins visited with the Ravens on Tuesday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it was a good meeting, but it wasn’t good enough for to keep Watkins from signing on with the team. As a result, Watkins will go ahead with his scheduled visit with the Colts on Wednesday.

Per the report, the Ravens are interested in signing Watkins but letting him out the door suggests their interest hasn’t matched up with what Watkins is looking for in a deal.

We’ll see if the Colts have any more success with Watkins, who joins T.Y. Hilton, Antonio Brown, and Larry Fitzgerald as veteran wideouts still available as free agents.