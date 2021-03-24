Seahawks bringing back Cedric Ogbuehi

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi is returning to the Seahawks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Ogbuehi, who turns 29 next month, appeared in eight games with four starts at right tackle for the Seahawks last season. He played 277 snaps on offense and 27 on special teams.

The Bengals made Ogbuehi a first-round choice in 2015, and he spent four seasons in Cincinnati.

He played 14 games for Jacksonville in 2019 with no starts before landing in Seattle.

In his six seasons, Ogbuehi has played 57 games with 29 starts.