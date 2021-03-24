Steelers re-sign Cassius Marsh

Getty Images

Defensive end Cassius Marsh only played in one game for the Steelers in 2020, but he’ll have a chance to add to that total this year.

The Steelers announced that they have re-signed Marsh on Wednesday. It’s a one-year deal and the team also formally announced their agreements with offensive lineman Joe Haeg and safety Miles Killebrew.

Marsh also appeared in games for the Colts and Jaguars during the 2020 season. He had two tackles with the Steelers and 14 tackles and a forced fumble with the other clubs.

Marsh will vie for playing time with the likes of Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Carlos Davis, Chris Wormley, and Henry Mondeaux on the Steelers defensive line this year.