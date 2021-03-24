Vikings re-sign Ameer Abdullah

Getty Images

The Vikings will bring back running back and return man Ameer Abdullah in 2021.

Abdullah is re-signing with the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Last year Abdullah played sparingly on offense, having just eight carries for 42 yards and eight catches for 58 yards. But he was the Vikings’ primary kickoff returner and a valuable special teams player.

Abdullah will remain behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison on the depth chart, but he may get some more playing time on offense this year with the free agency departure of running back Mike Boone.

The 27-year-old Abdullah was a second-round pick of the Lions in 2015 and spent four years in Detroit. This will be his fourth year in Minnesota.