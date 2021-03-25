Adam Humphries visiting Washington

Getty Images

The news has been quiet around wide receiver Adam Humphries since the Titans cut him a month ago, but he now has a visit lined up.

Humphries is visiting the Washington Football Team, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Titans cut Humphries two years after signing him to a four-year, $36 million contract, which saved them $4.5 million in cap space. Humphries played in just seven games last season, with one start, and finished with career-lows in catches (23) and receiving yards (228).

Now Humphries will see if the Football Team is interested in his services — surely for a lot less than a four-year, $36 million contract.