Bears re-sign DeAndre Houston-Carson

Getty Images

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson is staying put.

Houston-Carson became an unrestricted free agent last week and his time on the open market came to an end on Thursday when he re-signed with the Bears. The team announced that it is a one-year deal.

The Bears acquired Houston-Carson with a 2016 sixth-round pick and has played in 64 games over the last five seasons, including every game the last two years. Almost all of that playing time has come on special teams and he has recorded 43 tackles, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Houston-Carson joins Deon Bush as safeties who have re-signed with the Bears this offseason. Sherrick McManis and Tashaun Gipson remain free agents.