Brandon Beane: The sooner Josh Allen’s contract is done, the better for planning

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said recently that he expects talks with quarterback Josh Allen about a contract extension to get going after next month’s draft.

If it’s up to Beane, they’ll wrap up a short time later. Beane was on the Huddle & Flow podcast with Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche of NFL Media and said that the quicker that’s out of the way the better it is for the team’s long-range plans.

“It helps you for your planning the sooner you can get that contract done,” Beane said. “Again, I hope that we can get him done, if not this year, next year. You don’t want to get into the franchise [tag] and all that stuff. It’s a tool that you use if you have to to keep a great player, but at the end of the day, we want Josh here for the long term. We want him to be happy, and obviously, we want it to be a deal where we can still put talented players around him because Josh is a competitor. He’s not wired for us just to pay him, then not be able to put stuff around him. So we’ll try and find that deal that works for him and works for us.”

If Allen shares Beane’s feeling about the best way to structure a deal, the wait for an announcement of an agreement might not be a particularly long one.