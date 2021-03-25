Buccaneers’ odds for back-to-back championships dramatically improve

Getty Images

Immediately after winning Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers were behind the Chiefs and Packers as the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVI. Now, the Bucs aren’t far from being the team with the best odds to win it all.

Via PointsBet, Tampa Bay’s odds have gone from +1200 to +525. The Chiefs were +600, and are now +500.

Tampa’s adjustment makes sense; they managed to find a way to keep multiple key free agents in place, from linebacker Shaq Barrett to receiver Chris Godwin to linebacker Lavonte David to defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to tight end Rob Gronkowski to kicker Ryan Succop. The Chiefs’ odds have improved despite cutting their two starting tackles and failing to close the deal with free agents like tackle Trent Williams, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and receiver Josh Reynolds. (The Chiefs signed former Patriots guard Joe Thuney to a five-year, $80 million deal.)

The Packers have fallen from +900 to +1000, and the Ravens have dropped from +1200 to +1400. The Bills have improved from +1200 to +1000, and the Rams have climbed from +1400 to +1200.

The 49ers have held firm at +1500. Given the 15-to-one payout and in light of the injuries that derailed a great team in 2020, that may be an enticing wager.