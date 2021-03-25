Buccaneers re-sign Josh Wells

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are continuing the process of keeping last year’s Super Bowl champions together.

The latest Bucs free agent to re-sign is offensive tackle Josh Wells. According to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, Wells signed for one year and the veteran minimum salary of $990,000, plus a $137,500 signing bonus, and $500,000 guaranteed.

Last year Wells played 10 percent of the Buccaneers’ offensive snaps and 18 percent of special teams snaps.

The Bucs now have about 90 percent of their offensive snaps from 2020 back in the fold for the 2021 season, and about 95 percent of their defensive snaps. Running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Antonio Brown are the only significant players from the Super Bowl team who aren’t currently under contract to the Bucs in 2021; both remain free agents.