Cardinals sign Malcolm Butler

Getty Images

Another well-known veteran is signing with the Cardinals.

This time it’s cornerback Malcolm Butler, who agreed to terms with the Cardinals on a one-year contract.

Butler was cut by the Titans, who saved more than $10 million off their salary cap with the move, this month. Last season Butler started all 16 games in Tennessee.

Originally an undrafted free agent with the Patriots, Butler spent four years in New England and three in Tennessee. A two-time Pro Bowler, he’s best known for his game-clinching interception in Super Bowl XLIX, and for the Patriots’ baffling decision to bench him in Super Bowl LII.

Among the players Butler will join in Arizona are J.J. Watt and A.J. Green, as the Cardinals have made a concerted effort to get better by signing big-name players.