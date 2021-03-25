Colt McCoy visiting Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals have scheduled a visit with veteran quarterback Colt McCoy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter adds that “there’s a good chance it will result in a deal that would make him Kyler Murray’s backup.”

Brett Hundley, who served as Murray’s backup last season, is a free agent. The Cardinals also have Chris Streveler and Cole McDonald on their roster at the position.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury played college ball at Texas Tech, while Murray played at Texas A&M and then Oklahoma. McCoy became a star at the University of Texas.

Kingsbury, Murray and McCoy all played high school football in Texas.

McCoy has played for four teams in 11 NFL seasons. He started two games for the Giants last season, throwing for 375 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

In his career, McCoy has appeared in 44 games with 30 starts.

The Browns made McCoy a third-round choice in 2010.