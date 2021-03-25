Demarcus Robinson re-signing with Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs have retained one of their own.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is heading back to Kansas City on a one-year deal, according to several reports.

This is the second year in a row that Robinson has stuck with the Chiefs on a one-year deal. He was originally a fourth-round pick by the club back in 2016.

Robinson has been a significant piece of Kansas City’s offense, particularly over the last two years. He started nine games in 2020, playing 65 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He recorded career-highs in both receptions (45) and yards (466) while catching three touchdowns. Robinson also caught a pair of passes in the postseason.

Teammate Tyreek Hill was apparently happy to receive the news, retweeting a report with, “Thank you Chiefs.”

In 80 career games, Robinson has caught 120 passes for 1,415 yards with 11 touchdowns.