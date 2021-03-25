Deshaun Watson already may be facing a suspension

Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson fights all of the pending sexual assault lawsuits against him or resolves them. Even if all of the claims are settled today, there’s already enough evidence to support a suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy, if the league chooses to take action.

It’s important to remember that the league has significant discretion when it comes to activating and applying the policy that regulates employee conduct away from work. The vast majority of American employers do not discipline employees for things they do when not working; as long as they are able to continue to show up, they continue to be employed.

But the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed years ago to allow for discipline to be imposed for off-duty misconduct, primarily as a tool for enhancing the overall image of the league and its players. Over time, the Personal Conduct Policy has become broader — and the league has acquired the ability to essentially decide on a case-by-case basis whether and to what extent action will be taken against any player.

The P.R. concerns that created the policy necessarily drive its application. If Watson were to reach a settlement now of all pending and threatened claims, the P.R. costs and benefits of taking action against Watson would be weighed by the league office, as they always are. The league would have to decide whether disciplining Watson would make things better in the eyes of the public, or make things worse.

Regardless of whether precedent matters (sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn’t), the league would be able to suspend Watson based simply on the volume of claims and the admission in his lawyer’s recent statement that one of the paid massage sessions became a sexual encounter. Even without receiving any specific information from the 16 plaintiffs and potentially eight more (a settlement would possibly prevent them from cooperating with the investigation), the league office could find that Watson’s behavior requires intervention and corrective action.

That’s exactly what Commissioner Roger Goodell did in 2010, four years before beefing up the Personal Conduct Policy in the aftermath of the Ray Rice debacle. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger received a six-game suspension (reduced to four) after being civilly sued for rape in 2009 and then accused of misconduct in early 2010. The second incident, which happened in Milledgeville, Georgia, resulted in no arrest or civil lawsuit. (The circumstances suggested that a confidential settlement was reached between Roethlisberger and the alleged victim.) The NFL nevertheless took significant action.