Desmond Trufant “hungry” after down 2020 season

Getty Images

The Bears made some changes to their cornerback group this month by releasing Kyle Fuller and Buster Skine while signing Desmond Trufant.

Trufant was released after one season by the Lions and he spent most of that season sidelined by injuries. He only appeared in six games due to hamstring woes and he told reporters on Thursday that the experience is motivating him to bounce back with his new club.

“I’m hungry,” Trufant said, via the team’s website. “It was a down year for me. I was in and out of the lineup. I couldn’t do what I wanted to do. I made some plays, but it wasn’t good enough, wasn’t up to my standard because I wasn’t in the lineup. It was just one of those years. It’s hard to explain.”

Trufant will be working with young teammates as Jaylon Johnson, Duke Shelley, and Kindle Vildor were all drafted in the last two years. Trufant said he’ll be a resource to them while trying to make sure things go better on the field than they did last year.