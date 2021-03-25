Dick Stockton retires after a 55-year career in broadcasting

Posted by Mike Florio on March 25, 2021, 10:50 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Dick Stockton, a fixture in the broadcasting of all major sports for multiple generations, is retiring.

The longtime NFL play-by-play specialist, who also has had prominent roles with the NBA and Major League Baseball, spent 55 years in the business.

I just think it is time,” Stockton, 78, told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

“I always said that, ‘Dick Stockton could do games here as long as he possibly wanted to do games here,’” FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks told Marchand. “I will take Dick Stockton, on his worst day rolling out of bed, over almost any other play-by-play guy’s best day. When he called me [to tell me he was retiring], I was upset. I was emotional. I really didn’t think he would call it right now. I’m sad.”

As Marchand notes, Stockton’s most famous call came in 1975, when the Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds in Game Six of the World Series on a 12th-inning home run by Carlton Fisk.

Stockton called NFL games for CBS before making the jump to FOX in 1994, when the upstart network shook up the sports world by pilfering the NFC package.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Dick Stockton retires after a 55-year career in broadcasting

  2. One of the best ever, and if not for Joe Buck may have gotten a chance to follow Summerall as the #1 guy after his retirement. Bummer he never got to call a Super Bowl on network TV, but again, that’s the Joe Buck Effect, who’s been around for almost 30 years and could be around calling World Series and Super Bowls for 30 more.

  3. The NBA lost any relevance for me decades ago but for my money, Dick Stockton and Hubie Brown were the best there ever were at calling pro hoops.

  4. Started watching baseball when he and Ken Harrelson were the Red Sox announcing team on channel 38 in Boston

  5. I will miss his very familiar voice on sporting events. I still miss the old CBS coverage prior to their losing the NFC for the 1994 season. They were the gold standard, and Dick Stockton was part of that.

  7. 34patfitz says:
    March 25, 2021 at 11:00 am
    One of the best ever, and if not for Joe Buck may have gotten a chance to follow Summerall as the #1 guy after his retirement. Bummer he never got to call a Super Bowl on network TV, but again, that’s the Joe Buck Effect, who’s been around for almost 30 years and could be around calling World Series and Super Bowls for 30 more.

    —————————————————————————-

    God forbid we have to endure 30 more years of Joe Buck on the air…..

  8. Great career. Great memories of him doing 1980s NBA games, in particular Celts/Lakers games.

    He was #2 behind Summerall for years, but he was also underrated. Heck of a career.

  9. Stockton is one of the best to ever do it. He realized — unlike so many announcers today — that his job was to report the story, not make himself part of it.
    Good luck in your retirement Dick, and thanks for all the great memories you gave us.

  10. Good NBA announcer back in his prime so Happy Retirement!

    However it must be said that his recent performances in the NFL have been cringe worthy at best.

    Time to go.

  11. He was the sports anchor at our CBS affiliate KDKA in Pittsburgh before he hit “the Bigs.”

    Every year recently I’d hear him on a broadcast, I’d wonder how long he’d keep going but he never seemed to regress.

    One of the saddest thing I think in local sports is team play by play/color guys who don’t know when “it’s time” so credit Stockton for sensing that about himself.

    Here in Pittsburgh Bob Prince (Pirates), Jack Fleming and Myron Cope (Steelers) were great until they weren’t…..and it was sad to see them essentially dragged off the air.

    One of my favorite early TV play by play guys also came from Pittsburgh TV.

    Ray Scott: “Starr…to Magee….touchdown, Packers.” He knew to let the picture tell the story.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.