Dick Stockton retires after a 55-year career in broadcasting

USA TODAY Sports

Dick Stockton, a fixture in the broadcasting of all major sports for multiple generations, is retiring.

The longtime NFL play-by-play specialist, who also has had prominent roles with the NBA and Major League Baseball, spent 55 years in the business.

“I just think it is time,” Stockton, 78, told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

“I always said that, ‘Dick Stockton could do games here as long as he possibly wanted to do games here,’” FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks told Marchand. “I will take Dick Stockton, on his worst day rolling out of bed, over almost any other play-by-play guy’s best day. When he called me [to tell me he was retiring], I was upset. I was emotional. I really didn’t think he would call it right now. I’m sad.”

As Marchand notes, Stockton’s most famous call came in 1975, when the Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds in Game Six of the World Series on a 12th-inning home run by Carlton Fisk.

Stockton called NFL games for CBS before making the jump to FOX in 1994, when the upstart network shook up the sports world by pilfering the NFC package.