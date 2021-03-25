Eagles waive wide receiver Deontay Burnett

Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles officially waived wide receiver Deontay Burnett with a non-football injury designation on Tuesday.

Burnett cleared waivers on Wednesday and is not a free agent.

Burnett appeared in two games last season for the Eagles. He caught three passes for 19 yards in those appearances and finished the season as a member of the team’s practice squad.

A non-football injury designation refers to an injury sustained by a player outside the NFL working environment. It could apply to workout injuries in training on their own or injuries sustained in an accident of some kind.

Burnett appeared in one game for the Eagles in 2019 and five games for the New York Jets in 2018. He has a total of 15 receptions for 210 yards for his career.

Burnett was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tennessee Titans in 2018. He was released at the end of training camp before making his way to the Jets.