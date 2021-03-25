Jerry Jones and family make $20 million donation to National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made plenty of money. He’s sharing a large chunk of it.

Jones and his family have donated $20 million to the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, pushing the total funds raised for the venue past $70 million.

Charlotte Jones, a Cowboys executive and Jerry’s daughter, serves as Chairman of the Board for the National Medal of Honor Museum.

The first Medals of Honor were awarded during the Civil War. March 25 is the annual National Medal of Honor Day, which started in 1991. It is the nation’s highest military decoration for valor, and more than 3,500 have been awarded to members of the American armed forces.

The National Medal of Honor Museum will be constructed in Arlington, Texas. It’s scheduled to open in 2024.

