Joe Flacco says his main job is to play football, not mentor Jalen Hurts

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Joe Flacco may serve as a veteran mentor to Jalen Hurts, but that’s not the primary reason he signed in Philadelphia.

Flacco told reporters today that while he’d like to think he and Hurts can make each other better, he was brought in to play football, not to serve as a mentor.

“Your goal as a football player is to show people around you that you can play football,” Flacco said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

Flacco said he and Hurts exchanged texts and are excited to be working together, and he said the Eagles have not told him whether he’s competing for a starting job or not.

Realistically, it’s extremely unlikely that Flacco could start as long as Hurts is healthy. Flacco isn’t the quarterbacks coach, but he’s the kind of veteran quarterback who usually joins a team that wants someone around who can make the young starter better, but not unseat him.