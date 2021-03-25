Joe Flacco says his main job is to play football, not mentor Jalen Hurts

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 25, 2021, 10:41 AM EDT
Eagles quarterback Joe Flacco may serve as a veteran mentor to Jalen Hurts, but that’s not the primary reason he signed in Philadelphia.

Flacco told reporters today that while he’d like to think he and Hurts can make each other better, he was brought in to play football, not to serve as a mentor.

“Your goal as a football player is to show people around you that you can play football,” Flacco said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

Flacco said he and Hurts exchanged texts and are excited to be working together, and he said the Eagles have not told him whether he’s competing for a starting job or not.

Realistically, it’s extremely unlikely that Flacco could start as long as Hurts is healthy. Flacco isn’t the quarterbacks coach, but he’s the kind of veteran quarterback who usually joins a team that wants someone around who can make the young starter better, but not unseat him.

33 responses to “Joe Flacco says his main job is to play football, not mentor Jalen Hurts

  2. I respect his competitive nature but his comments come off as crass. He didn’t like helping Jackson in Bal or Donald in NY, so its like any of us expected him to be a player-coach like McCown was. But you would hope for more maturity from someone entering the twilight of their (mediocre?) career.

  3. Eagles Ownership and Management are not very smart. Why would you sign a QB with that attitude, when you have a young QB? Makes no sense.

  6. That was Joe’s attitude in Baltimore also towards LJ. Will be interesting to see how the Philly media and fans handle things if Hurts struggles.

  8. Mr 9 to 5 rears his ugly head. Yes, Joe Flacco won a super bowl with a brilliant string of post season performances and broke the bank afterwards. Once the contract was signed his level of play was subpar at best and borderline AAF qb performances. Joe never was football passionate guy. He never put in the hours with his receivers like the elite qb’s do! Joe was a 9 to 5 quarterback. He treated it like a factory job 9am to 5pm. No Joe is not elite. He had an elite run in the 2012 postseason. Mr 9 to 5

  9. “and he said the Eagles have not told him whether he’s competing for a starting job or not.”

    Kind of interesting. Don’t these things tend to come up in conversation?

  11. I guess the Eagles brain trust should have asked Flacco if he was up to mentoring Jalen. Btw Joe you won’t be starting.

  15. It sounds like Jalen Hurts didn’t have a temper tantrum when they signed Flacco. The same couldn’t be said for Wentz when they drafted Hurts. The Eagles will be better for getting rid of Wentz and his bloated contract. Good riddance. Frank Reich is going to be disappointed about how mentally weak Wentz is.

  16. lol Joe Flacco know your role, you are a backup and probably will retire after you eventually get cut

  17. If the Eagles were looking for someone to be a mentor, perhaps they should have traded for Nick Foles.

    Penny wise and pound foolish.

  18. I agree with him. I never understood why any player had to be a mentor to another player. That’s not his job, that should be part of what they pay coaches to do.

  20. Aging QBs who still think they have it often are like this.
    I remember back in 1977 after Tarkenton broke his leg, and the following year was asked about preparing Tommy Kramer for the eventual job said “I don’t train Quarterbacks”

  21. Flacco hit bottom in Denver, after years of decline in Baltimore. He is a sure bet not to make it to the HOF, despite winning a ring.

  23. Flacco is stating the obvious: he is a better pro QB than Jalen Hurts. You can’t mentor an inferior talent. Mr. 52 percent completion rate is prone to getting benched. And, that is why Flacco signed with the Eagles. They give him the best chance to start.

  24. patrickmahomesblockedme says:
    March 25, 2021 at 10:47 am
    Eagles Ownership and Management are not very smart. Why would you sign a QB with that attitude, when you have a young QB? Makes no sense.

    —-

    Perhaps they signed him to be their starting QB

  25. This is who Flacco has ALWAYS been. I don’t know what he’s like in the QB room or at practice or behind the scenes but he has NEVER been the “let me help the young guy” anywhere along the way. At least not publicly. I understand the move for the Iggles wanting a veteran backup, but his skill set is so far removed from Hurts that it’s not really a comparable switch if Jalen goes down. They can’t run the same offense with Flacco. I was surprised they did not go hard for Mariota as he would be a better fit with Hurts and is an all-around SUPER nice guy.

  26. Bears or Eagles – which franchise mismanages the QB position more? It’s hard to tell.

  27. Flacco still has a live arm. He still likes to throw those short checkdown darts but when he opens it up its still a laser beam

  29. Good for Joe. He can still sling it. And this isn’t saying much, at all, but he outplayed Darnold last year. Hurts has promise, but has proved NOTHING.

  30. As others have said – wouldn’t the Eagles have discussed this with him before signing? My take is that QBs are supposed to be leaders – so a veteran QB who decides he doesn’t want to lead – or at least set an example in the QB room (leadership of a sort) – isn’t a great asset.

    And, if the Eagles brought him in because they feel he’s a better starting prospect than Hurts…well, then the front office is just showing the world how bad they are at their jobs – both with the drafting of Hurts and the signing of Flacco – because Flacco is not any kind of franchise savior, and Hurts should be the favorite (meaning, the young draftee should be considered the future, not the mediocre veteran).

  31. What on earth would the Eagles want ole Joe to mentor Hurts on?? Throwing jump balls and imitating a statue?? Hurts has an entirely different skill set and plays an entirely different style than JBJ

    Flacco is just a cheap insurance policy.

  32. This is great for the Eagles! He’s better than Hurts is now and he should be the starter, let the kid watch a real pro.

  33. Joe will sit on the bench, by himself, looking totally disinterested in the game. If called upon, he will take unnecessary sacks and throw horrible passes into double coverage. Philly made a terrible mistake signing this has been. He’s the last person you would want mentoring a young QB.

