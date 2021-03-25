Kenyan Drake sees “classic thunder and lighting” duo with Josh Jacobs

Getty Images

The Raiders raised some eyebrows last week when they signed running back Kenyan Drake to a two-year, $14.5 million contract as a free agent despite the presence of Josh Jacobs on their roster.

Drake said that he was sold on joining the team because of how head coach Jon Gruden pitched him on being “a playmaker in a lot of facets of the game.” During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Drake returned to that theme while discussing his ability to make plays in space and said he thinks it makes him the right backfield partner for Jacobs.

“I think what our styles kinda compliment each other the most with is his bruising, attacking ability and my ability to do the same with a little bit more pace in the open field,” Drake said. “That would kinda give us almost a classic thunder and lightning type of feel.”

The Raiders ranked in the top 10 in points and yards last season and Drake’s arrival should help them repeat or better those efforts. Improving on their spot in the standings will likely require a bigger jump on the defensive side.