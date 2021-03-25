Kyle Rudolph: Improved blocking a “silver lining” to reduced receiving role in Minnesota

Posted by Josh Alper on March 25, 2021, 8:52 AM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks
Tight end Kyle Rudolph made no secret of his feeling that he had more to offer the Vikings as a receiver than they asked him to do in the last couple of years, but the decision to change his role wasn’t without an upside.

Rudolph revealed that positive when he was asked about the drop in catches over the last two seasons during his first press conference as a member of the Giants. Rudolph said it was a result of the team’s design to feature Irv Smith more in the passing game and that the change forced him to work on his blocking.

“It’s simple, you can just look at my role and what I was asked to do,” Rudolph said. “Just turn on the tape and watch what I was doing. A silver lining to that is, you look at the first eight years of my career and I was really only known as a pass catcher. . . . I’m extremely competitive and it forced me to go one of two ways. I could have either complained about it or I could have taken it as a challenge to improve that aspect of my game. It’s funny going throughout the free agency process and getting feedback from teams and hearing how good of a blocker they thought I was. That was just so foreign to me because my whole life blocking was something that I really had to work on and never did well.”

With Saquon Barkley returning from a torn ACL and an offensive line that has some questionable spots, the Giants will welcome any help they can get on the blocking front while also finding a way to use Rudolph’s other skills to help their offense.

  2. I wonder how often players are wise enough to know that when someone is gushing over how good your weaknesses are, you’re being buttered up

  3. Kyle, if you play 8 more years green bay will sign you to a large payday! Green bay, the pasture for old TEs.

  4. Rip it Off says:
    March 25, 2021 at 8:55 am
    Big Blue looks poised for a big year. Place your bets.
    ———————————–
    Maybe the winner of the NFC East will have a winning record this year.

  5. The Giants got a good one in Rudolph. Catches anything near him, especially in the end zone…shows up and gives 100 percent every game…great in the community…would have been nice if he could have finished his career with the Vikings, but based on his role, I understand why he wanted out. Rudolph was one of the most consistent players over his tenure in Minnesota…hope he has nothing but success in NY…

  7. Nobody in Minnesota can complain about this guy. He was an outstanding piece of the football team and the community for a long time. Love the guy. But it was an easy decision to cut him, as Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin were simply 1/3 the price, combined.

