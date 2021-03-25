Mike McCarthy: Things still fluid with Aldon Smith

Getty Images

Reports on Wednesday indicated the Cowboys will not re-sign Aldon Smith this offseason, but head coach Mike McCarthy sent a different message at his Thursday press conference.

McCarthy was asked why the team decided to move on without the pass rusher and he said that they have not made that decision. He said that he was involved in a conversation about Smith on Wednesday and that the door has not been shut on a return.

“That’s still fluid. I personally haven’t moved on. We’re still talking there,” McCarthy said.

Smith started every game for the Cowboys in his first action since the 2015 season and posted five sacks, 14 quarterback hits, and two fumble recoveries.