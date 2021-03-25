Nelson Agholor: Cam Newton can do whatever needs to be done

Getty Images

The Patriots’ decision to bring quarterback Cam Newton back for a second season wasn’t met with universal praise from outside the organization, but it didn’t seem to hurt the team when it came time to talk to free agent wide receivers.

Kendrick Bourne said at his introductory press conference this week that Newton is “going to ball out” and Nelson Agholor had similarly positive things to say about Newton when he met the media on Thursday.

“Cam Newton is a great quarterback,” Agholor said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “I think he’s a league MVP for a reason. I know he can do whatever needs to be done. For me, it’s just about getting out there to practice with him. And I’m excited. Excited to work with him. Excited to grow. I know he’s going to push me.”

There are plenty of mock drafts that predict the Patriots will be drafting a quarterback in the first round next month. That would offer the team a different path at the position, but the current one doesn’t seem to be an issue when it comes to attracting players.