NFL relaxes draft room COVID protocols for fully vaccinated individuals

Getty Images

The NFL announced earlier this month that teams will be permitted to work from team facilities for the draft after working virtually last year and they added an addendum to that announcement on Thursday.

Originally, the league said that everyone in draft rooms would have to wear masks and follow physical distancing protocols. They also said no eating or drinking will be permitted in the rooms.

The addendum released on Thursday relaxes those protocols for fully vaccinated people. Teams can have a maximum of 10 fully vaccinated people in their draft rooms with no masks, relaxed distancing measures, and the ability to eat and drink during the proceedings.

If teams don’t go that route, all of the protocols will remain in place and they will be able to have a maximum of 20 people in their draft rooms.