Patrick Mahomes makes commitment to HBCU Legacy Bowl

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is putting his half-billion-dollar contract to a good cause.

Via ESPN.com, Mahomes is partnering with the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The all-star game showcasing the best players from Historically Black Colleges & Universities begins play in 2022.

“15 and the Mahomies Foundation is a proud partner of the HBCU Legacy Bowl in support of historically Black colleges and universities,” Mahomes said.

The game, set for the Saturday after Super Bowl LVI, will be played at Tulane University and televised by NFL Network.

You can support the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation be clicking here. The foundation is dedicated to initiatives that improve the lives of children, focusing on health, wellness, communities in need of resources, and other charitable causes. Mahomes started the foundation in 2019.