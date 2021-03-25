Patriots re-sign Jakob Johnson

Getty Images

The Patriots re-signed James White this week and they’ve now secured a deal with another member of their backfield.

While White’s return wasn’t a sure thing, fullback Jakob Johnson‘s return was all but certain. The team tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent, which means he couldn’t negotiate with other clubs and made agent Drew Rosenhaus’ announcement that he signed his tender no surprise.

Johnson played every game last season and started 11 times. He caught 8 passes for 35 yards and a touchdown while also playing 170 special teams snaps.

With Johnson and White back in the fold, Rex Burkhead is the only member of the 2020 backfield no longer with the club.