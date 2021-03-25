Report: Bengals have discussed Giovani Bernard trade

Getty Images

Bengals running back Giovani Bernard could be on the move.

The Bengals have talked to multiple teams about the possibility of trading Bernard, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Trading or cutting Bernard would save the Bengals more than $4 million against this year’s cap. The Bengals are in good cap shape, but given that starting running back Joe Mixon has a cap number of more than $8.1 million, they probably think keeping Bernard at a price tag of more than $4 million is too much to commit at running back.

With Mixon injured for most of the season, Bernard played all 16 games and started 10 of them last year, but he had a fairly disappointing season running the ball, gaining just 416 yards on 124 carries. However, he did add 47 catches for 355 yards, and a team looking for a running back who can provide a receiving threat may be interested.