Ryan Fitzpatrick finding “good juju” in Washington

Getty Images

A chance to start at quarterback was at the top of Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s list of things he was looking for in free agency and he found it with the Washington Football Team.

During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan on Thursday, Fitzpatrick said that was not the only appealing thing about signing with the team. Fitzpatrick said “there’s more things that I like” about their offense than the one the Dolphins ran last year and that he’s impressed with what head coach Ron Rivera has built since being hired last year.

“The No. 1 thing I was looking for in free agency was just a chance to play, a place that was gonna allow me to compete to be the guy,” Fitzpatrick said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “When I started to narrow it down, just I think coach Rivera, the culture that’s being created, the youthful energy in the building, the playoffs last year — it was 7-9 but it was playoffs and I think that this team, there’s a lot of optimism and there’s some good juju in the building. So I think a lot of those things factored into it.”

If adding a little Fitzmagic to that good juju pays off in another trip to the playoffs, Fitzpatrick is unlikely to be the last free agent drawn to what Rivera is doing in Washington.