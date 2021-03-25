Vikings trade for Mason Cole

Posted by Charean Williams on March 25, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT
The Cardinals are trading offensive lineman Mason Cole to the Vikings, Mark Sanchez of ESPN reports. Arizona will get a sixth-round draft choice in return, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Vikings could play Cole, a center with the Cardinals, at guard, Rapoport adds.

Cole started 14 games last season.

He joined the Cardinals as a third-round choice in 2018. In three seasons in Arizona, Cole played 46 games with 32 starts.

The Vikings expressed interest in free agent guard Nick Easton, who played for them from 2015-18, but Easton continues to visit other places.

  1. Mason Cole.😌

    The Cardinals won that trade. Only a 6th round pick, but if anyone saw him play and why the Cardinals dumped him, you would see that a 6th round pick is a great return for Cole.

    He will be a immediate starter for the Vikings. The clear worst OL in the NFL, it is not even close.

    Nick Easton turned them down fast.✋

  2. Low risk deal. Even if he’s not All-Pro or even Pro-bowl caliber. Good depth move at the least.

  3. Another undersized offensive lineman, so when the Vikings need to drive the ball at the end of a game they’ll still get pushed back on the run as well as getting pushed back in the pocket on the pass. Zone blocking is good during a game and during a season when you can build those statistics-but not in the final minutes of a game when you really need to move the ball-the offensive line does not hold up because they’re too small…………..

  6. Backup IOL. Probably more useful than an end of 6th round compensatory pick IOL pick.

  7. freefromwhatyouare says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:54 pm
    ———————
    Lol…can’t really “win” a trade that nets a 6th rd pick for a guy they drafted in the 3rd rd…that’s called buying high and selling low…and all the Vikings really need from the dude is to provide depth…that’s about all they would have gotten from a 6th rd O-lineman anyway…at least this guy has NFL experience and position versatility…who knows if it will work out or not…it’s a low round pick for a low risk depth player…

  9. Does anyone have an idea of WHY the Cards dumped him? I have no info about that and have to be curious, since they recently invested a high Draft Pick for him.

  11. Nick Easton will sign with MN… The guy is obviously over valueing himself with the injury history he has. MN gave him a career, idk why he would be salty towards them… Idk who mason cole is, but it’s nice to have a new gaurd with some upside. I also don’t know what scheme AZ runs, but maybe he will be better in the zone scheme Minny runs.

