Vikings trade for Mason Cole

The Cardinals are trading offensive lineman Mason Cole to the Vikings, Mark Sanchez of ESPN reports. Arizona will get a sixth-round draft choice in return, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Vikings could play Cole, a center with the Cardinals, at guard, Rapoport adds.

Cole started 14 games last season.

He joined the Cardinals as a third-round choice in 2018. In three seasons in Arizona, Cole played 46 games with 32 starts.

The Vikings expressed interest in free agent guard Nick Easton, who played for them from 2015-18, but Easton continues to visit other places.