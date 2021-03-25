Willie Snead visiting Raiders

Getty Images

Wide receiver Willie Snead is making his first visit with a team since the start of free agency.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Snead is meeting with the Raiders.

Snead spent the last three seasons with the Ravens and caught 126 passes for 1,422 yards and nine touchdowns during his time in Baltimore. He had 62 catches during his first season with the team and 64 the last two seasons as the Ravens remade their offense around quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Raiders have made a handful of other moves at receiver this offseason. They cut Tyrell Williams, signed John Brown, and re-signed Zay Jones while Nelson Agholor left for the Patriots as a free agent.