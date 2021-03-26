49ers pivot to posturing for a Jimmy Garoppolo trade

Posted by Mike Florio on March 26, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT
Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

In any trade negotiations, the best leverage comes from a steadfast and credible insistence that the team doesn’t really want to trade the player. The 49ers, after moving up to No. 3 in the 2021 draft with the clear goal of acquiring a new quarterback, now must steadfastly and credibly insist that they don’t want to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The ruse already has begun, with the 49ers spreading the word to multiple reporters that “Jimmy is our guy,” even though he clearly isn’t.

Really, why would the 49ers swap three first-round picks and a third-round pick for the chance to draft their quarterback of the future if Garoppolo remains their quarterback of the present? If Garoppolo is the guy now, he’s the guy later. If he’s not the guy later, then he shouldn’t be the guy now.

But to get the most out of Garoppolo in trade, the 49ers need to convince everyone (or at least one other team) that they’ll keep him. Just like the Vikings when they had “no intent” to trade Percy Harvin or the Cardinals when Josh Rosen was “our guy” or when the Giants didn’t pay Odell Beckham Jr. to trade him.

Nothing prevents the 49ers from keeping Garoppolo and paying him the $25 million he’s due to earn this year. However, it would be stupid to do so. Nothing prevents another team from trading for Garoppolo’s contract and paying him $25 million this year. However, it would be stupid to do so.

The 49ers could keep Garoppolo at a dramatically reduced salary. They also could trade him, at a reduced salary.

With no guaranteed money vesting on April 1 and no roster bonuses due in the offseason and no other trigger forcing the 49ers to move quickly, time is on the 49ers’ side. Like the Raiders with tackle Trent Brown, the 49ers can tell Garoppolo and any interested team that they’ll just keep Garoppolo and cut him later. If another team wants him now, a deal can be done that would include compensation for the 49ers, a reduced salary for Garoppolo, and (quite possibly) an agreement to throw out the final season of his deal in 2022 and to make Garoppolo a free agent after the season.

Regardless, multiple past examples show us that the messages sent by the 49ers regarding their supposed desire to keep Garoppolo should not be believed. Every team wants to get value for every asset it has. A trade is always preferred to an outright release. Anything they get for Garoppolo is better than the nothing they’d get by cutting him.

Bottom line? No one is paying Garoppolo $25 million this year. The only question is whether he takes less to stay in San Francisco, whether he takes less to facilitate a trade, or whether he’s ultimately cut.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “49ers pivot to posturing for a Jimmy Garoppolo trade

  1. They cannot trade Jimmy G. because
    1. They have not drafted a quarterback yet.
    2. No rookie quarterback has ever won the Super Bowl.
    3. Frisco is poised to make another Super Bowl run.
    4. Jimmy G. has a no-trade clause in his contract.

    Ergo. It is simply wishful thinking for people outside of the organization to think that there is any chance Frisco will trade Jimmy G. before the regular season starts. The earliest date for a trade is a few games into the regular season. If Jimmy G. is hurt or he is performing badly on the field then he may well be traded, or even cut. But not before then.

  2. Most of the free agents being signed at this point are depth & special teams people. There would have to be a lot of scrambling to pick up a $25 million dollar contract right now. Even if Jimmy gets traded, he can look forward to being asked to re-structure his deal downward.

  3. Well when the Chiefs traded multiple first round picks for Mahomes, he sat behind Alex Smith and benefited greatly because of it.

    This would be the same approach…

  4. I would not be shocked if you are right, but I think there’s a great chance Jimmy is the starting QB next year for SF. A QB like Lance would be best served watching for a season Jimmy can be cut by next year. Or maybe they’ll shock the world and draft Sewel and Jimmy will stay healthy.

  5. Remember when the Pats got lambasted for “only” getting a second rounder for Jimmy?

  6. If Garoppolo is the guy now, he’s the guy later.

    *******

    This is wholly incorrect. Most rookie QB’s are not week 1 starter material. Jimmy could absolutely be their guy for this season with the intent of trading him a year from now.

  8. “Remember when the Pats got lambasted for “only” getting a second rounder for Jimmy?”
    _________________________

    Mostly from Pats fans, as I recall….

  9. Bears will take that offer of 3 firsts, a 3rd and two defensive starters they offered Seattle, take out the defensive players and offer it up again to SF for Jimmy G.

  10. patsbrat says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:17 pm
    Remember when the Pats got lambasted for “only” getting a second rounder for Jimmy?

    2 0 Rate This

    ————-

    People are dumb or just want to move the goalposts on everything NE does.

    NE got Damien Harris, Stidham, Cajuste, JoeJuan Williams and a Bears 2020 4th rder.

    All of that remains to be seen, but how funny would it be JimmyG signs for 2 years, a 3rd year option and then NE turns to Stidham? lol!!

    BB has the screws on Lynch. JimmyG ain’t going anywhere but NE, hence the no trade clause which he’d just waive.

  11. That contract is un tray dibble very few teams could get it under the cap and those that could would want compensation to take on that contract.

    Welcome to NE Jimmy!

  12. @californianewton – nobody named Jimmy G has won the Super Bowl either, though one did choke the chance to throw the winning TD a couple of years ago.

    Time to move on!

  13. It doesn’t seem likely but here’s another scenario to play devil’s advocate, either the Jets or 49ers could be targeting Sewell. For the Jets, you’d think if they’re are keeping Darnold, they’d trade back. It’s all a smoke screen, Lynch already played the Bears.

  15. This doesn’t make sense. They’ll roll with Jimmy this year. If he wins they Superbowl, they keep him. If it doesn’t go well, give the rookie a shot. Regardless of what any writer thinks, 49ers will keep Garappolo as starter this year and it isn’t stupid at all.

  16. The trade for the picks was dumb, and keeping JG while paying $25 mil you don’t have to pay would be dumb. It’s not like JG is any kind of mentor, unless you need to teach a new guy how to rehab.

  17. touchback6 says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:26 pm
    patsbrat says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:17 pm
    Remember when the Pats got lambasted for “only” getting a second rounder for Jimmy?

    2 0 Rate This

    ————-

    People are dumb or just want to move the goalposts on everything NE does.

    NE got Damien Harris, Stidham, Cajuste, JoeJuan Williams and a Bears 2020 4th rder.

    All of that remains to be seen, but how funny would it be JimmyG signs for 2 years, a 3rd year option and then NE turns to Stidham? lol!!

    BB has the screws on Lynch. JimmyG ain’t going anywhere but NE, hence the no trade clause which he’d just waive.

    ————

    You move the goalposts more than anyone, you’re still here.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.