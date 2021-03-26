49ers trade up to No. 3 overall, send Dolphins next three first-round picks

Getty Images

The 49ers have pulled off a blockbuster trade to move up in the 2021 NFL draft, one that makes clear Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days are numbered, and one that bolsters Tua Tagovailoa‘s status as the Dolphins’ franchise quarterback.

The trade features the Dolphins sending the third overall pick to the 49ers in exchange for San Francisco’s No. 12 overall pick this year, a third-round compensatory pick this year, and first-round picks in both 2022 and 2023.

Obviously, the 49ers wouldn’t give up that kind of draft capital unless they planned to take one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft. Trading up to No. 3 means the 49ers think there are at least three franchise quarterbacks in this draft, and they’ll take any of them. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones are all considered first-round prospects.

We don’t know which of those quarterbacks the 49ers will take, but one of them is heading to San Francisco.