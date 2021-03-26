Aaron Jones feels he hasn’t “scratched the surface” of his prime years

Getty Images

Aaron Jones agreed to a four-year deal to remain with the Packers ahead of the start of free agency this month and he talked about having unfinished business during a Friday press conference.

Jones fumbled on a hit by Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead in the third quarter of the NFC Championship Game and didn’t return due to a rib injury. On Friday, Jones said that was “not the way I wanted to end” his time in Green Bay and that he thinks his best days in a Packer uniform are still to come.

“You say entering a prime,” Jones said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com, “I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface to enter the prime yet. So I feel like I’ve still got a lot of growing to do, and I think it’s going to be scary for a lot of people. Just continue to grind and work, and I’ll be right where I want to be.”

The results for running backs on second contracts haven’t been too great, but the Packers will be hoping that Jones is right and that his next few years are as good as the last couple.