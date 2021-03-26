Andrew Berry: Takk McKinley fits nicely with what we want on our defensive line

Getty Images

The Browns have made several moves in free agency to improve their defense, one of which was signing Takk McKinley to a one-year, $4 million deal.

The former first-round pick has not played up to his draft status, and the Falcons waived him midway through last season. Though the Raiders picked McKinley up, the D-lineman did not end up appearing in a game for Las Vegas.

So now McKinley is in Cleveland, and he can slot opposite the team’s best defensive player, Myles Garrett.

“We view Takk as a young edge player with a very high motor,” Browns G.M. Andrew Berry said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He’s got speed, he has power and he has quickness. He really plays with his hair on fire. He had a really strong start to his career, and I know the past couple years he’s dealt with a few injuries, but we think his playing style and skillset marries really nicely with what we look for out of our defensive ends in this system, and he’s a guy we think really has a ton of upside and fits nicely with what we want to do on the defensive line.”

McKinley played just four games last year recording one sack, seven quarterback hits, and one tackle for loss. In 49 career games, McKinley has 17.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 45 QB hits.