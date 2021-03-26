Bills hosting Tyler Ervin

Getty Images

The Bills are hosting return specialist Tyler Ervin on a free agent visit, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The team lost returner Andre Roberts to the Texans in free agency.

Ervin, 27, joined the Packers on Dec. 2, 2019, off waivers from the Jaguars. He re-signed with Green Bay in the 2020 offseason.

In 12 games with the Packers the past two seasons, Ervin averaged 7.9 yards on 16 punt returns and 22.3 yards on 16 kickoff returns.

Ervin, a running back, also had 24 touches for 151 yards while with the Packers.

He also has spent time with the Jaguars and Texans, playing 43 games.